MD Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734,545 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,307,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,173,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,745 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,678,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $729,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 300.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,754,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $477,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,973 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $279.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $320.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.58. The stock has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. UBS Group increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.97.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

