Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02), reports. Plantronics had a net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 178.02%. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Plantronics updated its FY22 guidance to $2.45-$2.65 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.450-$2.650 EPS.

Shares of Plantronics stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.94. Plantronics has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78.

Get Plantronics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POLY. StockNews.com cut shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Plantronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.