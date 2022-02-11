Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Radware Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Radware in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Radware had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

RDWR opened at $30.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.98. Radware has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 89.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,055,000 after acquiring an additional 11,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 19,614 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Radware by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Radware by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Radware in the second quarter worth $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

