Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Paycom Software, Inc. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Paycom Software in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now anticipates that the software maker will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.54. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $595.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.00.

Paycom Software stock opened at $364.39 on Friday. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $296.68 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $7,487,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 249,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 0.7% during the third quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 45,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

