GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 40.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $4.32.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 11.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 253,624 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 22,066 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,780 shares during the period.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.