Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has increased its dividend by 200.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

ECF stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 9.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 5.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 10.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after acquiring an additional 28,592 shares in the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

