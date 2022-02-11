Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has increased its dividend by 200.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
ECF stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34.
About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund
Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (ECF)
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.