ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARCB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.70.

Get ArcBest alerts:

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $88.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.62. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.65.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.01%.

In related news, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Hogan acquired 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ArcBest during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.