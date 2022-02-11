Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $5.17 million and $77,497.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00081358 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00017361 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000214 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000493 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

