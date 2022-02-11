BSCPAD Hits Market Capitalization of $61.61 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. During the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001786 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCPAD has a market cap of $61.61 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00047149 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,096.46 or 0.07109470 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,401.72 or 0.99650382 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00050335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00052973 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006349 BTC.

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

