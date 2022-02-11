National Bank Financial Downgrades Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) to Sector Perform Market Weight

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CSFB lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. National Bankshares lowered Sun Life Financial from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Sun Life Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$72.62.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$69.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 1,108.38 and a quick ratio of 1,053.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.86 billion and a PE ratio of 11.39. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$61.04 and a one year high of C$74.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$70.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$68.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.94%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

