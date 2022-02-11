Jacobi Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499,694 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,701,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,664,000 after buying an additional 4,409,756 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,150,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,810,000 after buying an additional 1,076,074 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,509,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,634,000 after buying an additional 942,147 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $61.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 57.61%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

