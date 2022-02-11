32,162 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 890,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,654,000 after purchasing an additional 409,116 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,353,000 after purchasing an additional 122,941 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,864 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.84. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $29.33.

