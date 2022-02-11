32,162 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 890,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,654,000 after purchasing an additional 409,116 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,353,000 after purchasing an additional 122,941 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,864 shares during the period.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.84. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $29.33.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.