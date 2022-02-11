Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Driven Brands reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,400%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Driven Brands.

DRVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.55. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $35.56.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

