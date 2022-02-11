Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.98

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.98 and last traded at $24.92, with a volume of 108228 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($26.37) to GBX 2,100 ($28.40) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,800 ($24.34) to GBX 1,950 ($26.37) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,357.67.

Get Compass Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.1685 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

Compass Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.