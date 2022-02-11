Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.99

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 142544 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.57.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

