Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.99

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 142544 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.57.
About Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mawson Infrastructure Group (WIZP)
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.