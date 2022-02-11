Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.61

Grasim Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:GRSXY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82.
Grasim Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRSXY)
