Citigroup Lowers CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Price Target to $47.00

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LAW. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CS Disco from $61.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

Shares of CS Disco stock opened at $38.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.04. CS Disco has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other CS Disco news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $61,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $310,953.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,368,024 shares of company stock valued at $68,341,598 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CS Disco by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 41.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

