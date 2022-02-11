Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 59.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.45.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $33.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.63. Xencor has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xencor will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $134,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in Xencor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 17,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Xencor by 39.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Xencor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Xencor by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Xencor by 43.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

