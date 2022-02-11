Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 56,045 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,453,466 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 56,045 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $147,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 42.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 45.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $69.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.40 and its 200 day moving average is $61.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.27 and a 52-week high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm’s loan portfolio consists of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit, business deposit products including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system, trust and wealth management services, including investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

