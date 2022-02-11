Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 18,590 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,590 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mattel were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mattel by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Mattel by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel by 357.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 85,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of MAT opened at $24.49 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average is $21.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

