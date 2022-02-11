Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 10,805 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have issued reports on LPX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.
Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $68.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.80. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.07.
Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile
Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.
