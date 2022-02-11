HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 3,915 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 153,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $809,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 22.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 732,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,286,000 after purchasing an additional 134,172 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

WPM stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average of $41.79. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

