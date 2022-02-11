SM Energy Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for SM Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.85. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SM Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $7.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SM. Cowen upgraded SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NYSE SM opened at $35.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.89. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $38.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 5.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,836,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,149,000 after buying an additional 1,315,566 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,941 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,395,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1,035.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 978,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,812,000 after purchasing an additional 892,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,565,000 after purchasing an additional 847,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

