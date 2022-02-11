Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.66 Per Share

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.50. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.82.

Shares of TSE:OVV opened at C$52.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$13.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of C$25.52 and a 1-year high of C$54.95.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

