Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.73) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.81) EPS.

Get Theseus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on THRX. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Theseus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

THRX stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $24.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.84.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($4.93).

In other Theseus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 111,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,115,603.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Clackson purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.76 per share, with a total value of $25,376.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 153,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,502 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,229,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.