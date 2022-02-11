Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Varonis Systems in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.31). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.77.
Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 208.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,521,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,550,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,209,000 after buying an additional 1,184,082 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,022,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,896,000 after buying an additional 537,681 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,798,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,581,000 after buying an additional 369,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth $17,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,905 shares of company stock valued at $211,455 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Varonis Systems Company Profile
Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.
