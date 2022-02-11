DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Truist Financial also issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 305,470 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 33,034 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,862,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,363,000 after acquiring an additional 361,615 shares during the last quarter.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.