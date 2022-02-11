Piper Sandler Raises Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target to $135.00

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.23% from the company’s current price.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. decreased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $114.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $159.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $515,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $4,286,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,584 shares of company stock valued at $15,759,358 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.