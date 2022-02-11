ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Lowered to “Sell” at Societe Generale

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RKWBF. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from GBX 3,000 ($40.57) to GBX 2,800 ($37.86) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from 3,000.00 to 3,040.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. SEB Equities assumed coverage on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a 3,000.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from 2,475.00 to 2,385.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,806.25.

Shares of RKWBF opened at $360.94 on Friday. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 12 month low of $346.00 and a 12 month high of $531.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $383.54 and its 200-day moving average is $451.14.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

