Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Citigroup

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TPR. Argus upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

NYSE TPR opened at $40.72 on Friday. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.69.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Tapestry by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,515 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 47,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 10,673 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

