Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 27,796 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,796 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 2nd quarter worth $290,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.68. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $32.29.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.