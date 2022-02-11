Veritable L.P. Grows Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) by 13.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Clarivate by 10.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Clarivate by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 169,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Clarivate by 4.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Clarivate by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Clarivate by 2.2% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 79,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -103.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $34.79.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $774,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

