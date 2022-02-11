Veritable L.P. Has $831,000 Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Generac were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNRC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at $388,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Generac by 515.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Generac by 19.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC opened at $288.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.74 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.24.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNRC. Truist Financial cut their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $500.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.00.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

