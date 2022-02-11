Veritable L.P. Takes Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5,000.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 55.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $119.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $75.89 and a 1 year high of $120.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.90.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.041 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 45.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMO. TD Securities raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

