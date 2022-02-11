SnowGem Market Capitalization Hits $1.36 Million (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 11th. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00016847 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000799 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XSGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.