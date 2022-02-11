CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share.

CDW opened at $183.37 on Friday. CDW has a twelve month low of $148.91 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.81. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.09%.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CDW stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of CDW worth $85,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

