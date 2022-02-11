Veritable L.P. Sells 351 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Veritable L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 42.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 30,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 56.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth about $474,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVY opened at $186.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $168.47 and a one year high of $229.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

AVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

