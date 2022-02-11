Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 46,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Proto Labs by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,670,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $438,000.

In related news, CEO Robert Bodor purchased 3,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.87 per share, for a total transaction of $150,216.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Arthur R. Baker III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.21 per share, with a total value of $492,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $216.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day moving average is $62.62.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Benchmark lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

