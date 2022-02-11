Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 70,288 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,288 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 102.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,274,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,530,000 after buying an additional 1,660,650 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,256,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,429,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,157,000 after buying an additional 656,694 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,679,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,801,000 after buying an additional 315,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 431.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 329,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after buying an additional 267,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 50.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBSI shares. DA Davidson cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.