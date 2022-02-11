General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,465 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,794 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 7.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,474,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,737,000 after purchasing an additional 97,130 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 7.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 645,982 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,050,000 after purchasing an additional 44,564 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of General Motors by 100.9% in the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 323,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,040,000 after purchasing an additional 162,403 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 31.7% in the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 89,546 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 21,569 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.35.

General Motors stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. General Motors has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $67.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.73.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

