Wealthspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 68.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 156.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

TRGP stock opened at $62.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $63.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 2.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.69%.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

