Wealthspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 11.8% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 167,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after buying an additional 17,705 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 7.4% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 185,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after buying an additional 12,765 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Unilever by 54.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 37,710 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,481,000 after buying an additional 185,426 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL stock opened at $51.22 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $61.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.70.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

