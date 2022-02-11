Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,698 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $18,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 16.4% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 315,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,609,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter worth about $24,722,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 28.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $91.59 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.53 and a 12-month high of $104.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.25.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $190,694.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,159 shares of company stock valued at $694,768. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.14.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

