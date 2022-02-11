Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 57,650 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,650 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $18,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Allegion in the third quarter valued at about $138,829,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 26.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Allegion by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 682,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Allegion by 1,110.0% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 107,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,192,000 after acquiring an additional 98,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Allegion by 237.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 23,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $342,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho started coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Allegion in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.70.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $120.69 on Friday. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $106.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.29%.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

