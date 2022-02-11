Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,954 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $18,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Berry Global Group by 93,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $62.67 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.78. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BERY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.23.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

