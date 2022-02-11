Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Downgraded to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

AFRM has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $180.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $58.68 on Friday. Affirm has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $176.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Affirm will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,822 shares of company stock worth $6,623,117 over the last three months. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Affirm by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,314,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530,698 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Affirm by 100.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,458,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231,859 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Affirm by 158.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Affirm by 88.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,489,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,384,000 after buying an additional 28,282 shares in the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

