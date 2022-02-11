Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Issued By Colliers Securities

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Latch in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Colliers Securities analyst B. Oxford forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Latch’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Get Latch alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LTCH. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Latch in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Latch in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Latch in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Latch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

LTCH stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. Latch has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Latch by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Latch by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Latch by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Latch by 28.2% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Latch

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.