Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Airbus in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Airbus’ FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS.
EADSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Airbus from €120.00 ($137.93) to €135.00 ($155.17) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Airbus from €138.00 ($158.62) to €150.00 ($172.41) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Airbus from €160.00 ($183.91) to €150.00 ($172.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.86.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Airbus (EADSY)
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.