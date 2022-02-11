Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Airbus in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Airbus’ FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

EADSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Airbus from €120.00 ($137.93) to €135.00 ($155.17) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Airbus from €138.00 ($158.62) to €150.00 ($172.41) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Airbus from €160.00 ($183.91) to €150.00 ($172.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.86.

Shares of Airbus stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $105.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average of $32.39. Airbus has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

