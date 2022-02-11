Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 7,901 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,499 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,901 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $19,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Lennar by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,041,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,557 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Lennar by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,105 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,669,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,363,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $150,197,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lennar by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,771,000 after purchasing an additional 457,922 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.53.

LEN stock opened at $91.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $77.86 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.81.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

