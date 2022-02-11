Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 20,088 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 280,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,088 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $20,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ingevity by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,242,000 after acquiring an additional 18,455 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Ingevity by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ingevity in the 3rd quarter worth $2,074,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Ingevity in the 3rd quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 396.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on NGVT. TheStreet cut shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingevity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $64.60 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.06 and a 200 day moving average of $75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.